Is President Donald Trump’s long-standing love affair with Fox News waning? Judging by Friday morning tweets, he’s certainly disgruntled with the network.

Trump has long been an enormous fan of Fox News. He also hasn’t hesitated to criticize the network during election seasons, going back to 2016 and his infamous feud with Megyn Kelly.

His latest gripe is a Fox News poll, covered on morning show Fox & Friends, that showed him down to 2020 candidate Joe Biden. “Fox News is at it again,” Trump said, noting how different their coverage is today compared to 2016 primaries.

Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade briefly mentioned the polling — watch that moment above — noting Biden was up by 10 points. Fox host Pete Hegseth, an informal Trump adviser, dismissed the polling as early in the race.

Trump lamented, “I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT!”

His tweets:

.@FoxNews is at it again. So different from what they used to be during the 2016 Primaries, & before – Proud Warriors! Now new Fox Polls, which have always been terrible to me (they had me losing BIG to Crooked Hillary), have me down to Sleepy Joe. Even considering….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

….the fact that I have gone through a three year vicious Witch Hunt, perpetrated by the Lamestream Media in Collusion with Crooked and the Democrat Party, there can be NO WAY, with the greatest Economy in U.S. history, that I can be losing to the Sleepy One. KEEP AMERICA GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2019

