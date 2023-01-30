JUST IN: Trump Reiterates Why He’d Trust Vladimir Putin Over U.S. ‘Intelligence Lowlifes’ in Jawdropping Comments

Former President Donald Trump took to social media early Monday morning to reiterate his trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin over his own United States intelligence and justice officers.

Trump referenced the notorious moment during a joint press conference with Putin in Helsinki. Standing next to Putin, Trump openly questioned the intel assessment that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election, saying he saw “no reason” why they would have interfered. Trump later walked that back saying:

“I have full faith and support for America’s great intelligence agencies. Always have. And I have felt very strongly that while Russia’s actions had no impact at all on the outcome of the election, let me be totally clear in saying that — and I’ve said this many times, I accept our intelligence community’s conclusion that Russia’s meddling in the 2016 election took place.”

The President immediately added, “Could be other people also.”

For reasons that aren’t entirely clear, Trump decided to dredge up that embarrassing statesmanship in a Monday morning post on Truth Social. Trump wrote, “Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our “Intelligence” lowlifes.” He added that his “instinct at the time” was that there were “really bad people: working as intel officers, before asking, rhetorically: “Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?”

Remember in Helsinki when a 3rd rate reporter asked me, essentially, who I trusted more, President Putin of Russia, or our “Intelligence” lowlifes. My instinct at the time was that we had really bad people in the form of James Comey, McCabe (whose wife was being helped out by Crooked Hillary while Crooked was under investigation!), Brennan, Peter Strzok (whose wife is at the SEC) & his lover, Lisa Page. Now add McGonigal & other slime to the list. Who would you choose, Putin or these Misfits?

Trump’s comments linked to a Kash Patel article with the screaming headline “FBI criminal government gangsters Peter Strzok and Charles McGonigal texts unearthed, Russiagate set up exposed.” The article features an embedded Scribd document that shows now declassified texts that purport to reveal “the inception of the Russiagate scam on the American people and President Donald J. Trump beginning to unfold,” per Patel.

Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the Republican-led Senate Intel Committee both found evidence that Russia had interfered in the 2016 election. However, no proof exists that it changed the outcome or changed any votes.

