WATCH: House Republican Claims Biden ‘Repeatedly’ Took Classified Docs on the Train, Then Fumbles When Asked to Cite Evidence

A House Republican floated an unsupported claim about President Joe Biden’s handling of classified documents — only to fumble when asked to cite evidence.

Appearing on ABC’s This Week, Rep. Mike Turner (R-OH) told Martha Raddatz that the former president “clearly” and “repeatedly” took classified documents with him on the train he was known so often to take during his decades as a senator.

“With President Biden, when he was vice president and also senator, you have him over a series of decades taking classified documents home — including what we’re learning now is his own notes from classified sessions and briefings,” Turner said. “I can’t imagine, which is what I said before, I can’t imagine a circumstance where anyone would believe that they need to have them in their home, and he clearly was taking them repeatedly on the train and back home and putting them in boxes in his garage. That repeated action is certainly concerning, but the overall arching —

Raddatz, however, immediately called out the claim that Biden took the documents with him on the commuter rail line.

“Do you have any evidence that it was a repeated action?” Raddatz said. “Do you have any evidence or any facts about the train, for instance?”

Turner’s response was laden with innuendo.

“What you actually have reported yourself, that some of these documents relate back to when he was a senator,” Turner said. “And some of these documents relate to the time when he was vice president. That’s over several decades and over a great deal of time. And he famously tells us he was on the train going from Washington, D.C., to his house. We know that he didn’t just fly there on their own. He would have had to have taken them. And having done so over a series of decades, certainly, is of concern because it’s a practice.”

Raddatz clarified that she had not personally reported what Turner suggested.

“I just want to go back to the train because I certainly didn’t report that he did that on the train,” Raddatz said. She then asked, “Do you think that Mike Pence brought those documents to his home just the same way you’re saying that Biden did, or we just don’t know?

Turner appeared to back off his claim about Biden by suggesting that the transportation of the classified documents remains an open question.

“Well, we don’t know,” Turner said. “But what we do know is that the vice president has said that he was not involved in the packing of these, that they were transported to his house after he was vice president. We don’t know.

“Obviously, the chain of custody in each of these issues is going to be important. It certainly should be part of the Department of Justice’s investigation. How did these documents get where they were going, and where we ultimately found them, but also what happened to them in the interim? How did they get into the hands of both the vice president/senator, President Biden, Vice President Pence and, of course, President Trump? How did they get into their hands, and then how did they get to where we ultimately found them?”

Watch above, via ABC.

