President Donald Trump has previously admitted to ordering a slowdown in coronavirus testing so that case numbers would appear to be less than what they actually were. Now, new reporting shows that he put much of the blame on one person from his inner circle.

According to The New York Times, Trump, in August, berated his son-in-law Jared Kushner over high Covid-19 case stats, and ordered him to slow testing.

“You’re killing me! This whole thing is! We’ve got all the damn cases,” Trump shouted at Kushner. “I want to do what Mexico does. They don’t give you a test till you get to the emergency room and you’re vomiting.”

Weeks later, Trump recognized that the coronavirus would result in his electoral downfall. While preparing for a debate with President-elect Joe Biden, Trump put the blame for his then-pending defeat squarely on Kushner.

“I’m going to lose,” Trump told Kushner. “And it’s going to be your fault, because of the testing.”

A White House spokesperson denied, to the Times, that Trump said that to Kushner.

