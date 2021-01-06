comScore

Trump Reportedly Rebuffed Repeated Requests to Call In National Guard to Quell Capitol Riots

By Sarah RumpfJan 6th, 2021, 9:06 pm

Trump supporters clash with police and security forces as they storm the US Capitol in Washington, DC on January 6, 2021. – Demonstrators breeched security and entered the Capitol as Congress debated the a 2020 presidential election Electoral Vote Certification. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP) (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images)

Multiple journalists reported on Wednesday evening that President Donald Trump repeatedly denied requests to call in the National Guard to restore order during the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day, where supporters of the president violently stormed the building, knocking down barricades and forcing their way inside.

New York Times’ White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump “initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard,” and the situation “required intervention from White House officials to get it done.”

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confirmed Haberman’s reporting, retweeting her with a comment that Trump was “normally eager to deploy the National Guard when violence breaks out, but had to be convinced to do so today as a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol.”

ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez tweeted a similar report, that “multiple sources” had told them that Trump “rebuffed efforts for quite some time” to call in the National Guard, and relented only when White House officials intervened.

Josh Dawsey at the Washington Post had more details about Trump’s recalcitrance, reporting that he “had to be convinced” to release the video telling people to go home, and was “livid all day.”

