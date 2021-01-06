Multiple journalists reported on Wednesday evening that President Donald Trump repeatedly denied requests to call in the National Guard to restore order during the riots at the U.S. Capitol earlier in the day, where supporters of the president violently stormed the building, knocking down barricades and forcing their way inside.

New York Times’ White House correspondent Maggie Haberman tweeted that Trump “initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard,” and the situation “required intervention from White House officials to get it done.”

NEW: Trump initially rebuffed and resisted requests to mobilize the National Guard, according to a person with knowledge of the vents. It required intervention from White House officials to get it done, according to the person with knowledge of the events. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 7, 2021

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confirmed Haberman’s reporting, retweeting her with a comment that Trump was “normally eager to deploy the National Guard when violence breaks out, but had to be convinced to do so today as a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol.”

Confirmed this. Trump is normally eager to deploy the National Guard when violence breaks out, but had to be convinced to do so today as a mob of his supporters breached the Capitol. Pence, who was in contact with the Pentagon, played a role in it ultimately happening. https://t.co/M0ZoJXmXOC — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 7, 2021

ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez tweeted a similar report, that “multiple sources” had told them that Trump “rebuffed efforts for quite some time” to call in the National Guard, and relented only when White House officials intervened.

Multiple sources tell ABC News that President Trump rebuffed efforts for quite some time to call in the National Guard this afternoon. It wasn’t until a few White House officials intervened for “the sake of the country.” @KFaulders @Santucci — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) January 7, 2021

Sources tell ABC News the aides explained to Trump that if action was not taken, other protesters could mobilize across the country and the situation would only grow more dire. @KFaulders @Santucci — Gio Benitez (@GioBenitez) January 7, 2021

Josh Dawsey at the Washington Post had more details about Trump’s recalcitrance, reporting that he “had to be convinced” to release the video telling people to go home, and was “livid all day.”

Trump had to be convinced to put out video telling people to go home. Was livid all day. Wanted to back his people no matter what. He spent afternoon furious w/Pence, attacking him even w/Pence in secure area. Most aides at home, w/even loyal ones upset. https://t.co/uFCt8u9yoO — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) January 7, 2021

