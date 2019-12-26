Trump Retweets Article Which Names Alleged Whistleblower

President Donald Trump retweeted an article, Thursday night, which contained the name of a person alleged to be the whistleblower who filed a complaint relating to the commander-in-chief’s dealings with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. It is the first time Trump has promoted the name in any manner.

It happened after Trump’s campaign re-election account, the Trump War Room, engaged directly with the whistleblower’s attorney, Mark Zaid. The attorney blasted Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) for her attacks on the whistleblower, and called on her to step down from the Senate whistleblower caucus. The Trump War Room jumped in to defend Blackburn.

“It’s pretty simple,” the account posted. “The CIA ‘whistleblower’ is not a real whistleblower!

It's pretty simple. The CIA "whistleblower" is not a real whistleblower! https://t.co/z6bjGaFCSH pic.twitter.com/RHhkY1BGei — Trump War Room (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TrumpWarRoom) December 26, 2019

The tweet linked to an article from the Washington Examiner which named the alleged whistleblower in the headline. Trump then retweeted the article from his personal account early Thursday evening.

Several conservative outlets to date have identified the person alleged to be the whistleblower. No major news organization has yet reported the name.

