President Donald Trump provided a video interview with Las Vegas Review-Journal before a Sunday night political rally his campaign held in Henderson, Nevada. The packed political event has raised reasonable public health concerns as very few attendees appeared to be following the CDC’s social distancing and mask-wearing guidelines, making the crowded indoor event even more dangerous amid the coronavirus pandemic.

At one point, reporter Debra J. Saunders confronted President Trump about the risk of contracting the potentially deadly contagion, asking “Aren’t you concerned about Covid though in an enclosed room?” President revealed that he was not concerned, and when pressed, provided a potentially revealing answer.

“Because you know why? I’m on a stage, and it’s very far away,” Trump said. “And so I’m not at all concerned.”

The idea expressed here, of course, is that, because he was on stage, President Trump was properly socially distanced from anyone in attendance that could be infected by the virus. When Saunders asked the president, “What about people here?” Trump replied, “I’m more concerned about how close you are, to be honest,” to which the reporter laughed while apologizing. The reporter did appear to be a safe six feet away from her subject during the interview.

AP’s Jonathan Lemire and Ken Ritter reported that, despite the threat of the potentially deadly Covid-19 contagion, few of the rally-goers wore masks followed the CDC’s social distancing guidelines. When Trump began to speak, however, campaign officials asked attendees that were standing behind him (and on television) to don masks.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak (D) has been harshly critical of the Trump rally for ignoring both Nevada’s state advisory for events and the Trump administration’s own public health guidelines:

Despite reports from his own White House, despite local officials in Southern & Northern Nevada reiterating to the venues the existing restrictions in State emergency directives, tonight, the President is knowingly packing thousands into an indoor venue to hold a political rally. — Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) September 14, 2020

You are forgiven for having missed the rally, as it was not aired on any major media outlet due to concerns from the coronavirus pandemic. The rally was held indoors and reportedly featured very little mask-wearing or social distancing, so many news outlets refused to cover over safety concerns for their photojournalists and reporters.

The last time the Trump campaign held an indoor political rally was in Tulsa during late summer. That event led to numerous cases of COVID-19 with campaign officials, Secret Security detail. It may have also even been where Herman Cain contracted the disease that eventually led to his tragic and untimely death.

Watch the full video of the Review-Journal interview here.

