President Donald Trump used his pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox News to unload on Democrats as his Senate impeachment trial nears the end with his expected acquittal over the Ukraine scandal happening this week.

Speaking to Sean Hannity, Trump called his impeachment “unfair,” lamented the “very unfair process,” and said “the whole thing was nonsense.” Trump complained that his critics have had it out for him since he announced his run for president, invoking the Mueller investigation and the probe of his ties to Russia as he aired his grievances.

Since it seems America will decide Trump’s fate with the 2020 presidential election, Hannity asked Trump if he will turn impeachment into a campaign issue or “do you see a path that you could work with Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats?” Trump was rather pessimistic about that possibility.

“I’d like to, but it’s pretty hard when you think about it because it’s been such — I use the word ‘witch hunt,’ I use the word ‘hoax.’ I see the hatred, They don’t care about fairness. They don’t care about lying. You look at the lies. You look at the reports that were done that were so false. The level of hypocrisy. So I’m not sure they can do it, to be honest. I think they just want to win and it doesn’t matter how they win.”

The interview continued with Trump playing a word association game with Hannity, where he continued to bash every Democrat and political opponent who came up.

