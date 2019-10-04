Trump Says He Will Send Letter to Nancy Pelosi Demanding Full Vote on Impeachment Inquiry

President Donald Trump said he will be sending a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to demand a full vote on opening an already-ongoing impeachment inquiry.

“We’ll be issuing a letter,” Trump said. “As everybody knows we’ve been treated very unfairly, very differently from anybody else, if you go over not only history, you go over any aspect of life, you’ll see how unfairly we’ve been treated. We’ve done a fantastic job. Everything to me is about corruption.”

The White House is planning to send the letter today, and Trump spoke about it with reporters on Friday. Pelosi has previously said there was no need to hold a full vote on opening an inquiry.

“There is no requirement under the Constitution, under House Rules, or House precedent that the whole House vote before proceeding with an impeachment inquiry,” Pelosi said Thursday in a letter to House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Trump faces an impeachment inquiry amid questions about whether he withheld aid from Ukraine to pressure them to work with Rudy Giuliani to dig up dirt on his political rival Joe Biden.

Trump insisted his focus on asking foreign powers to investigate someone who is running for president against him is not about “politics.”

“I don’t care about Biden’s campaign, but I do care about corruption. His campaign, that’s up to him. Politics that’s up to them. I don’t care about Politics. Politics, as I think I made clear, and yesterday somebody asked me a question and I gave an answer. … We are looking for corruption,” Trump said.

