On Friday morning, President Donald Trump took to Twitter to offer up a new incredible defense to his asking the Ukrainian president in a July 25 phone call to investigate Joe Biden. The only problem with accepting Trump’s new claim is that it requires you to be an absolute idiot.

Trump told us Friday via his favorite platform, ‘’As President I have an obligation to end CORRUPTION, even if that means requesting the help of a foreign country or countries. It is done all the time. This has NOTHING to do with politics or a political campaign against the Bidens. This does have to do with their corruption!”

In order for this new defense to work you have to believe two things. One, that Trump is truly the Captain America of fighting corruption. (Stop laughing.) And second, that when Trump asked the Ukrainian president in the heat of the election cycle to investigate his top political rival, it had “NOTHING” to do with the 2020 election. (Okay, start laughing.)

First, as to Trump the corruption fighter, it would be plausible, if say, Trump fought corruption in America first. (Maybe Trump was planning to work backwards in fighting corruption, beginning in Ukraine and then finally getting to America?!) But Trump is not the fighter of corruption, he’s the perpetrator of it.

This is a guy who won’t even release his tax returns. Trump, per Forbes, has already spent over $100 million of our tax dollars on the hundreds of rounds of golf he has played at his own golf courses. Beyond that, Trump has used the White House to promote his properties, for example in June staying at his golf course in Ireland. Then there’s Trump’s push to hold the 2020 G7 Summit at his Miami golf course. Worse, foreign officials have stayed at Trump’s property, clearly to curry favor. And speaking of Trump’s corruption, let’s not forget Trump’s hush money payments to two women shortly before the 2016 election that federal prosecutors stated Trump “directed.”

And then there’s Trump’s second argument that is so laugh-out-loud funny it should come with a two drink minimum. Trump wants you to believe that his ask for an investigation into Biden had “NOTHING” to do with the 2020 election.

If Trump was truly so deeply concerned with Biden’s role in firing a Ukrainian prosecutor, which took place in March 2016, why didn’t Trump ask the Ukrainians about it in 2017 in his first year as president? Why didn’t Trump raise it in 2018 when his administration gave the Ukrainian government $200 million in military aid? Or at least raise it in April 2019 when he first spoke to Zelensky after he won his election?

Simple, Biden only formally announced his candidacy on April 25, 2019. Before that, Trump wasn’t worried about the political threat Biden posed since many debated if he would even run.

But after Biden announced, Trump clearly became increasingly alarmed with Biden’s candidacy since polls from May through July found Biden beating Trump — and beating him badly. In fact, a June 16 Fox News poll showed Trump losing to Biden by 10 points, which caused Trump to take to Twitter to slam Fox News, writing, “@FoxNews Polls are always bad for me. They were against Crooked Hillary also. Something weird going on at Fox.”

And on the very morning of July 25 when Trump called Zelensky to ask for him to help his 2020 campaign by investigating Biden, Fox News released a new poll again showing Biden trouncing Trump by 10 points.

It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to get that the sole reason Trump asked Ukraine’s president on July 25, 2019 to investigate Biden’s actions from March 2016 was because we are in the heat of the 2020 election and Biden is crushing Trump in poll after poll. And anyone who actually thinks this was about Trump fighting corruption and not the 2020 election, please contact me so I can sell you shares in my unicorn ranch — it’s located right next to the “Trump Institute of Ethics.”

Dean Obeidallah, a lawyer, hosts SiriusXM radio’s The Dean Obeidallah show and is a columnist for the Daily Beast and a CNN.com Opinion Contributor.

This is an opinion piece. The views expressed in this article are those of just the author.