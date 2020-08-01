President Donald Trump spoke out against income inequality amid growing unemployment as Republicans and Democrats negotiate the second coronavirus stimulus relief package in D.C.

On Saturday, Trump quote tweeted a graph from Business Insider showing, “While 40 million Americans filed for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic, billionaires saw their net worth increase by half a trillion dollars.”

Trump’s comments attached to the tweet drifted from his party’s fiscally conservative position on income inequality, vowing that “changes must be made.”

“I actually agree with this. Too much income disparity. Changes must be made, and soon!” wrote Trump.

The president’s concerns come as lawmakers are in the midst of negotiations on Capitol Hill for a second stimulus relief package that could provide Americans with a $600 supplemental jobless benefit and additional funding for schools.

“This was the longest meeting we’ve had and it was more productive than the other meetings,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Saturday alongside Speaker Nancy Pelosi after a three hour meeting with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows. “We’re not close yet, but it was a productive discussion — now each side knows where they’re at.”

