Former President Donald Trump lamented on Tuesday that “the Fake News Media” has not reported on his operation, Save America, having fundraised $122 million – even though that news was reported.

“The Fake News Media has done everything in their power not to report the record setting $122 million that has been raised for Save America and publicly announced last night, they hate that I broke all records,” said Trump in a statement. “The Failing New York Times refuses to acknowledge that the power of the Trump endorsement is far stronger today than ever before—it is virtually unblemished! Our Country can never be strong again unless we have an honest, open, and fair media and sadly, our media is largely fake and corrupt. The people of our Country demand the truth!”

NEW! President Donald J. Trump: “The Fake News Media has done everything in their power not to report the record setting $122 million that has been raised for Save America and publicly announced last night, they hate that I broke all records. The Failing New York Times… pic.twitter.com/fE4eCzwhlJ — Liz Harrington (@realLizUSA) February 1, 2022

Contrary to Trump’s assertion, The New York Times, CNN, ABC News, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal and The Hill have all reported on the fundraising — just to name a few of the outlets which have covered it.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com