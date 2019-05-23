Trump Sparks Outrage By Posting Edited Video of Stammering Pelosi: ‘Shocking’

President Donald Trump shocked Twitter on Thursday — no easy feat — when he tweeted out an edited clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stammering repeatedly.

The video, which aired on the Fox Business Network show of Lou Dobbs, was a sequence of clips from a speech Pelosi gave, cut up and spliced together, in which the House Speaker stammers and slurs her words. Trump posted the video that same day it was reported that a doctored video of Pelosi, which was slowed down and altered to make it seem like she was impaired, went viral. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted out a link to that doctored video, questioning Pelosi’s mental state, though he deleted the tweet shortly afterwards.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE,” Trump wrote in his tweet. The president also quoted Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett, who questioned Pelosi’s mental fitness.

Trump was condemned on Twitter for the move, though he naturally doesn’t seem to care — the tweet including the video of Pelosi is pinned to the top of his profile.

People are saying this is a doctored video, but it’s not one of the videos WAPO identified as doctored. This appears to be an edit of moments where Pelosi was stumbling (perfectly normal) & edited together to make her look bad…not good, but not one of the doctored videos https://t.co/0EIHkCp2cS — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 24, 2019

This video is deceptively edited. Luckily, you can see the original for yourself in its entirety here. https://t.co/XJKlSkFfBo https://t.co/NSXdRSWDxV — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) May 24, 2019

it is still shocking a president would share an obviously manipulated video. Yet more evidence she really got under his skin. https://t.co/7dhPRDpvYy — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 24, 2019

I’ll repeat that on the day that doctored video of Nancy Pelosi appears on the internet, @realDonaldTrump starts suggesting that somehow she’s impaired. Then retweets more edited video of the Speaker. This is the President of the US for god’s sake.This is a coordinated campaign https://t.co/1JcG4rhCCf — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 24, 2019

And Fox News and the birther movement made your Dad/clown into a President. Funny how that works. — Joe Lockhart (@joelockhart) May 24, 2019

More here. This is the passage Trump just tweeted. Same show, pushing the line that Pelosi is senile. Pretty obviously feeding off these faked videos the Post uncovered today. pic.twitter.com/EziVX7vj5y — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 24, 2019

This video is different from the slowed and distorted “drunk” one, but it serves the same purpose, by attempting to disparage Speaker Pelosi. It’s also stripped of context, cut and edited so as to make it hugely disorienting, probably by design https://t.co/qUbrMnjaXH — Drew Harwell (@drewharwell) May 24, 2019

No one needs to doctor a video to demonstrate just how incoherent @realDonaldTrump is. — George Conway (@gtconway3d) May 24, 2019

In the last two hours, POTUS has authorized the AG to have sweeping powers to declassify, and tweeted a video of Pelosi sounding off-kilter. https://t.co/ojARA3JzGe — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) May 24, 2019

Fox, earlier today: Manipulated videos of Pelosi edited to falsely depict her as drunk spread on social media. Fox, like an hour later: Pelosi stammers through press conference Guys… pic.twitter.com/vIZFFSHdU1 — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) May 24, 2019

Despite what Trump and Fox Business would have you believe, Nancy Pelosi spoke quite clearly during her news conference today. https://t.co/9PhPouCF6b — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 24, 2019

