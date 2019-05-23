comScore

Trump Sparks Outrage By Posting Edited Video of Stammering Pelosi: ‘Shocking’

By Mediaite StaffMay 23rd, 2019, 10:29 pm

Trump Sparks Outrage With Pelosi Video

President Donald Trump shocked Twitter on Thursday — no easy feat — when he tweeted out an edited clip of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi stammering repeatedly.

The video, which aired on the Fox Business Network show of Lou Dobbs, was a sequence of clips from a speech Pelosi gave, cut up and spliced together, in which the House Speaker stammers and slurs her words. Trump posted the video that same day it was reported that a doctored video of Pelosi, which was slowed down and altered to make it seem like she was impaired, went viral. Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani tweeted out a link to that doctored video, questioning Pelosi’s mental state, though he deleted the tweet shortly afterwards.

“PELOSI STAMMERS THROUGH NEWS CONFERENCE,” Trump wrote in his tweet. The president also quoted Fox News analyst Gregg Jarrett, who questioned Pelosi’s mental fitness.

Trump was condemned on Twitter for the move, though he naturally doesn’t seem to care — the tweet including the video of Pelosi is pinned to the top of his profile.

