Trump Spends Thanksgiving Day Whining About ‘RIGGED SCAM’ Justice System: ‘WITCH HUNT!’

Former President Donald Trump shared a unique holiday message on Thanksgiving Day that was not at all focused on giving thanks but rather on how he is a victim of a “RIGGED SCAM” of multiple Justice Department investigations.

Trump took to his Truth Social account not to share goodwill or kind thoughts but instead to remind his followers of how he believes the DOJ is not just out to get him but, in his opinion, biased and unfair towards all Republicans.

Trump is under multiple investigations surrounding his role in the January 6th attack on the Capitol, his allegedly illegal possession of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago, as well as possible tax fraud in New York City and whether he criminally pressured Georgia election officials in the 2020 election.

Trump argued that judges appointed by Republicans go out of their way to prove they aren’t biased by going after Republicans, while those appointed by Democrats show no such pattern. Trump wrote:

When a Republican Judge or Justice is proudly appointed by a Republican, he or she will ALMOST always go out of their way to make a point, even in a decision, that they are in no way “beholden” to the person or party that gave them this great honor. When a Democrat Judge or Justice, especially a Radical Left one, is proudly appointed by a Democrat, he or she just doesn’t care, it is ALMOST impossible to get a fair decision on a case if you are a Republican. Sorry, but that’s just the way it is!

Of course, this is a deeply cynical take that is based on his belief that every judge is more concerned about appearances than, you know, judging fairly the rule of law. But that cynical take benefits Trump. Roughly an hour later, he added:

The so-called investigation of me by a Radical Left Prosecutor, who is totally controlled by Eric Holder and Obama, is a RIGGED SCAM. The “Justice” Department & FBI are CORRUPT, in fact offered $1,000,000 to Christopher Steele to lie, told Facebook that Hunter’s Laptop was Russian Disinformation when they knew it was not, and paid people to “get Trump.” Did nothing wrong on Jan 6th (Peacefully & Patrioticly), or with Documents (Check out past presidents).

And finally, for good measure, he added his time-honored chestnut of “WITCH HUNT!” because it was Thanksgiving, and he probably wanted to give the people what they want.

