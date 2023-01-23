Trump Struggling to Lock In 2024 Support as He Prepares to Launch Campaign’s Next Phase in South Carolina: Report

Donald Trump’s effort to launch the public phase of his 2024 campaign has reportedly encountered difficulty in finding support among South Carolinians.

For the past two weeks, political media have focused on an event the ex-president is planning to hold in the state where it seemed like that was going to be when Trump would premiere his 2024 campaign strategy. The Washington Post reports that Trump has been reaching out to potential endorsers and allies to make this happen but has yet to secure a whole lot of pledged support.

“They find themselves divided between their support for Trump, their desire for a competitive nomination fight in the state, and their allegiance to two South Carolina natives, former governor Nikki Haley and Sen. Tim Scott, who have taken steps to challenge Trump for the nomination,” the Post writes. “Both are said by people close to them to be seriously considering a bid, and Haley is expected to announce in the coming weeks, South Carolina operatives said.”

News outlets have corroborated public speculations about whether Haley and Scott will compete with Trump in the 2024 Republican primary. In the meantime, the Post heard from a multitude of politically-significant figures who won’t attend Trump’s event and/or have hedged on backing him for 2024.

From the report:

Dave Wilson, president of Palmetto Family Council, an influential evangelical group, said “there is more than a little bit of softening” of Trump support in South Carolina, saying many had been turned off by some of his recent comments, including questioning the loyalty of evangelical voters. Wilson said many evangelicals in the state wanted to wait and see who got into the race. “A lot of people recognize the importance of the Trump presidency who are stepping back and are saying, ‘Is there another standard-bearer for the party and the issues we believe in?’ Someone who can carry us not just four more years, but eight more years and create momentum,” he said. State party chairman Drew McKissick will not be attending the Jan. 28 Trump event, because of the RNC meeting next week in California, and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.), a close ally of both Trump and Haley, has a prior commitment on Jan. 28 that he may not be able to break to attend the rally, according to their advisers. Hope Walker, executive director of the state party, recently turned down a job offer from the Trump campaign because she has decided to stay in her role for the cycle.

