President Donald Trump suggested he won’t abide by any rule changes the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) may put into effect after his messy first face-off with former Vice President Joe Biden.

“Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time?” Trump tweeted on Thursday.

Why would I allow the Debate Commission to change the rules for the second and third Debates when I easily won last time? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

The CPD announced that that they were looking into ways to provide “additional structure” for the remaining debates “to ensure a more orderly discussion of the issues.” The decision comes after Biden and Trump’s first debate repeatedly devolved into a slugfest of interruptions, personal insults, and shouting matches where Chris Wallace was barely able to maintain control.

Wallace has drawn praise and criticism for his performance as moderator, but even though the CPD applauded him for the job he did, the Fox News anchor has lamented that things got so out of hand.

Most reliable post-debate instant polls suggest Biden was received better than Trump earlier this week, but the president is still referring to unspecified data and sources in order to claim victory.

I won the debate big, based on compilation of polls etc. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 1, 2020

——

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]