Fox News’ Chris Wallace was heavily panned by his rival network anchors over how he moderated the first 2020 debate between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

As the debate wrapped up, NBC’s Andrea Mitchell took issue with Wallace over the format. Mitchell argued that Wallace allowed Trump to “bulldoze” the debate stage, which prevented Biden from answering questions and stopped the debate from going into greater depth on certain topics.

“I’ve been watching debates, covering debates since 1976. I’ve never seen anything like this, I don’t think any of us have. Compare it to any debate in presidential history, this was a disgrace, frankly.”

Over on MSNBC, Nicolle Wallace also offered a dismal review as she said “Chris Wallace did not act as a moderator.”

“Donald Trump did not act as a debater. Donald Trump was the abuser, and Chris Wallace was among those abused…I have participated in debate negotiations. There are rules. President Trump didn’t follow them. And the debate moderator didn’t hold his feet to the fire. And everyone who was suggesting there was nothing he could do, try driving down the freeway in a rainstorm with an 8-year-old in the back screaming. There is always something you can do.”

Wallace went on by saying Trump “abused the process” by breaking the debate’s rules of conduct, and she hypothesized that future moderators will have to think about how they will deal with his unruliness.

On CNN, Jake Tapper likewise criticized Wallace for letting things get out of hand.

“He did not have control of the debate stage for much of the evening,” Tapper said. “[He] didn’t remind the president he was violating the rules until 1 hour and 13 minutes into the event.”

The reviews weren’t all bad, though. CNN commentator Rick Santorum argued Wallace was “overwhelmed,” but “I thought Wallace actually did a good job shutting him down. I think he was very helpful to Joe Biden on many, many occasions in shutting the president down.”

Watch above, via NBC, MSNBC, and CNN.

