President Donald Trump said he would imagine that the military looks at sanctioning former National Security Council Director for European Affairs Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Tuesday, after Vindman testified against the president during the impeachment trial.

After being asked about how the military is going to deal with Vindman, President Trump replied, “Well, that is up to them. He is over with the military.”

“That’s gonna be up to the military, we’ll have to see,” he continued before adding, “If you look at what happened, they’re going to certainly, I would imagine, take a look at that… I think what he did was just reported a false call. If you look at what he said.”

Vindman was escorted by security from the White House on Friday and “told that his services were no longer needed,” in what many considered to be a form of “witness retaliation.”

