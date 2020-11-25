President Donald Trump surprised a collection of Pennsylvania state officials who assembled at a hotel conference room in Gettysburg to discuss, report and frankly complain about what they saw as evidence of systemic voter fraud in the hotly contested swing state that officially went to President-elect Joe Biden.

Reports surfaced late Tuesday night at President Trump would be attending the event, joining his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, though it was never added to his schedule. Instead, though, the White House opted for the commander in chief to call in from the Oval Office.

Trump’s surprise call pleased the loyal audience of Trump supporters and Republican poll watchers, who spent the better part of the event citing examples of what they saw as unfair treatment and unconfirmed claims of voter fraud and irregularities.

Trump largely regurgitated many of the baseless and debunked claims put forth by his media surrogates and legal team, saying “this was a very day,” and “this election was rigged” and “we can’t let that happen for our country.” Trump reiterated his previous claim that the election was “rigged,” and “we won all of these swing states by a lot!”

“This election has to be turned around!” He added later.

None of this will likely change the outcome of the election nor the ongoing transition to a Biden administration, which officially started Monday after the GSA released necessary resources and federal funding so that Joe Biden can be properly informed and can vet his incoming staff.

Watch above via OAN.

