Trump Tags QAnon Supporter During Random Twitter Binge

By Ken MeyerJul 30th, 2019, 2:27 pm

President Donald Trump inadvertently amplified the QAnon conspiracy theory on Tuesday when he tagged a random supporter in the middle of a Twitter binge.

“We should immediately pass Voter ID to insure the safety and sanctity of our voting system,” Trump wrote. “Also, Paper Ballots as backup (old fashioned but true!). Thank you!”

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey decided to look into who Trump tagged when he wrote that tweet, and it just so happens that @Voteridplease is an account which promotes QAnon.

Here’s some other QAnon-related features that can be found on that account:

For those blissfully unaware, QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that basically claims the president is constantly at war with globalists, “deep-state” pedophiles and various Trump opponents who supposedly banded together to bring him to his knees. QAnon has grown popular among the president’s base, and while its not clear what Trump thinks of the theory, he and his allies have amplified pro-QAnon content multiple times before.

@Voteridplease was not the only random Twitter account blown up by Trump. Here’s the other tweets Trump just sent out by retweeting or complimenting somebody else.

