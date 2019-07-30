Trump Tags QAnon Supporter During Random Twitter Binge

President Donald Trump inadvertently amplified the QAnon conspiracy theory on Tuesday when he tagged a random supporter in the middle of a Twitter binge.

“We should immediately pass Voter ID to insure the safety and sanctity of our voting system,” Trump wrote. “Also, Paper Ballots as backup (old fashioned but true!). Thank you!”

We should immediately pass Voter ID @Voteridplease to insure the safety and sanctity of our voting system. Also, Paper Ballots as backup (old fashioned but true!). Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2019

Washington Post reporter Josh Dawsey decided to look into who Trump tagged when he wrote that tweet, and it just so happens that @Voteridplease is an account which promotes QAnon.

The account potus just tagged for voter ID https://t.co/ItsN6YxDRN — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) July 30, 2019

Here’s some other QAnon-related features that can be found on that account:

BUT Liberal Media don’t focus on the presidents comment: I would go to the FBI if something was wrong! You idiots forgot to mention that part. All he did was lay out the scenario that Hillary actually did. #LockHerUp#maga @QAnon #morningJoe https://t.co/zCKr5EqSSp — Voter ID Please🙏🇺🇸 (@Voteridplease) June 13, 2019

For those blissfully unaware, QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that basically claims the president is constantly at war with globalists, “deep-state” pedophiles and various Trump opponents who supposedly banded together to bring him to his knees. QAnon has grown popular among the president’s base, and while its not clear what Trump thinks of the theory, he and his allies have amplified pro-QAnon content multiple times before.

@Voteridplease was not the only random Twitter account blown up by Trump. Here’s the other tweets Trump just sent out by retweeting or complimenting somebody else.

Being suspended from Twitter has me missing incredible videos like this one! HAVE YOU SEEN THIS!?!?!? Thank you @realDonaldTrump! pic.twitter.com/yhwwlPyCMg — Eric Spracklen 🇺🇸 (@ThatTrumpGuy) July 27, 2019

DEMOCRATS ARE THE ONLY ONES INTERFERING IN OUR ELECTIONS. 🤨 WHY DO YOU THINK THEY SO STRONGLY OPPOSE VOTER ID? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IhuET0y4WX — LYNN THOMAS (@LYNNTHO06607841) July 26, 2019

[Photo via Nicholas Kahm/Getty Images]

