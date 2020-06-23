comScore

Trump Threatens Executive Action, 10 Years in Prison for Vandals Defacing Public Statues: ‘No Exceptions!’

By Ken MeyerJun 23rd, 2020, 7:24 am

Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

President Donald Trump issued multiple tweets to expand upon his promise to take action against those who’ve defaced statues and monuments amid the ongoing social unrest throughout the country.

“I have authorized the Federal Government to arrest anyone who vandalizes or destroys any monument, statue or other such Federal property in the U.S. with up to 10 years in prison, per the Veteran’s Memorial Preservation Act, or such other laws that may be pertinent,” Trump announced. “This action is taken effective immediately, but may also be used retroactively for destruction or vandalism already caused. There will be no exceptions!”

Trump’s statement on Tuesday follows a tweet from last night where he condemned the “disgraceful vandalism” committed by protesters in Lafayette Park who tried to take down a statue of Andrew Jackson. He called for these people to far 10 years in prison as well.

These tweets come after Trump said in an interview that he will sign an executive order to “make the cities guard their monuments.” This is response to the resurgence of vandalism and protests against public statues of Confederate leaders and other historical figures tied to the United States’ past with slavery and racism.

