Trump to People of Gaza: ‘END the Violence and Work Towards Peace’

President Donald Trump called for Palestinians in Gaza to “end the violence” against Israel and “work towards peace.”

Trump’s statement — which appears to put the onus on the Palestinians in Gaza alone to bring peace — was made in a tweet Sunday evening.

“Once again, Israel faces a barrage of deadly rocket attacks by terrorist groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad. We support Israel 100% in its defense of its citizens,” Trump wrote.

Then, in a second tweet, he added: “To the Gazan people — these terrorist acts against Israel will bring you nothing but more misery. END the violence and work towards peace – it can happen!”

Trump’s tweet comes after a violent — and deadly — weekend between Israel’s defense forces and Gaza militants.

Deaths have been reported.

According to CNN:

Twenty-three people have died in Gaza as a result of the fighting between Israel and Gaza militants since Saturday morning, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. In Israel, four people have been killed by rocket fire from Gaza, according to local hospitals and emergency services.

Eight of the dead in Gaza are members of the armed wing of Islamic Jihad, the Quds Brigade, according to an Islamic Jihad spokesman.

On Sunday, Hamas and Isreali leadership agreed to a ceasefire. According to the Jerusalem Post, Qatar and Egypt helped broker the deal.

