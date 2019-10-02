At the end of a day of wild public appearances in which the president of the United States publicly accused an opponent of treason, assailed a newspaper for a report it didn’t publish, and fought back against an impeachment inquiry waged by emboldened Democrats, Donald Trump tweeted out a Nickelback meme.

“LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH!” Trump tweeted.

In an accompanying video, a clip of Joe Biden denying he had ever spoken to his son Hunter about his overseas business dealings is followed by the Canadian rock band’s hit song, “Photograph,” and a photo of Biden golfing with his son and a friend who was also on the board of Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The photo has been used as evidence that Biden did speak to his son about his job on the board of Burisma.

LOOK AT THIS PHOTOGRAPH! pic.twitter.com/QQYTqG4KTt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 2, 2019

Nickelback memes, of course, are almost as old as the internet itself. They are inspired by the ineffable absurdity of Nickelback, and — in Mediaite’s official opinion — the undue criticism the Chad Kroeger-led band faces.

The reaction to Trump’s post — perhaps his only good one? — was shock, awe, horror, appreciation. It should be noted, before we get into the jokes, that the Trump-promoted conspiracy theory that Biden had a Ukrainian prosecutor fired because he was investigating Hunter is completely baseless.

mother of god https://t.co/Wm5VzDcWTD — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) October 2, 2019

Sigh. Again, this “Ukraine gas exec” is Hunter Biden’s business partner of many years. They joined the Burisma Holdings board together. We don’t even know if that had happened yet when this photo was taken. https://t.co/5E680lScNL https://t.co/CLXD8igOs4 — Paul McLeod (@pdmcleod) October 2, 2019

The best part of the Trump Presidential Library will be the Dan Scavino Annex https://t.co/UqUgqsvqIV — Allahpundit (@allahpundit) October 2, 2019

Forcing the entire country to listen to Nickelback should be an impeachable offense. https://t.co/uErLemvH23 — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) October 2, 2019

1) The “Ukraine gas exec” with Biden in this photo is actually just Hunter Biden’s longtime business partner, well before they ever went into business in Ukraine 2) This is actually pretty funny, and a frightening example of how effective propaganda is able bypass factual issues https://t.co/XBcoMvr75g — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) October 2, 2019

in every half-hour increment, american life gets stupider https://t.co/7ZlzXZx9xC — the norms misser (@cd_hooks) October 2, 2019

This is just incredibly good posting, like we have to go beyond our partisan identities and come together across the aisle to recognize what a great post this is https://t.co/GVz2Y2v0mY — dylan matthews (@dylanmatt) October 2, 2019

im going to go die now https://t.co/FFiURhsFb8 — Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair 🦥 (@senatorshoshana) October 2, 2019

everything is so phenomenally dumb all the time i’m going to jump into a lake https://t.co/GwdmpXgHA7 — David Mack (@davidmackau) October 2, 2019

We used to mock Ted Cruz for liking Nickelback. https://t.co/UgrIk6aBA4 — David Martosko (@dmartosko) October 2, 2019

this broke something in me that i did not realize was there and had yet to be broken https://t.co/7PCVoEcycm — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) October 2, 2019

Owning the libs by getting Nickleback stuck in their head? https://t.co/cR64BRZGG8 — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) October 2, 2019

ready to walk calmly and peacefully into the sea https://t.co/hddU8NKuPN — Jeva Lange (@Jee_vuh) October 2, 2019

hasn’t nickelback suffered enough — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) October 2, 2019

i mean, if i were being impeached, i would post nickelback memes about it — pumpkin spice liz bruenig (@ebruenig) October 2, 2019

just clicked the video and it’s literally nickelback I quit this world he wins — kilgore trout will be the hero (@KT_So_It_Goes) October 2, 2019

Unfortunately, someone missed the joke the first time:

Ah I see! Photo in the video! Wheels within wheels. https://t.co/2kBIrjcZdG — Chris Cillizza (@CillizzaCNN) October 2, 2019

