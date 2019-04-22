comScore
‘So True’: Trump Tweets Out Seven Fox News Segments in One Day in Wake of Mueller Report

By Josh FeldmanApr 22nd, 2019, 6:10 pm

Today President Donald Trump has been sharing a number of clips from Fox News and Fox Business segments on the Mueller report.

The main Fox News account may have stopped tweeting since November as of now, but the president’s Twitter feed today has featured plenty of Fox content.

Trump shared clips of Mark Levin, Steve Hilton, Byron York, Lou Dobbs, and Gregg Jarrett talking about the Mueller report and the fallout from the past few days:

Trump shared another Levin segment in which the Life, Liberty & Levin host ripped Democrats for continued investigations into POTUS:

The president’s account also posted another video from Dobbs covering the border crisis:

And per POTUS, he spoke to Dobbs prior to his show airing tonight:

Correction: This post has been updated to reflect that Trump spoke to Dobbs prior to his show but not for an interview.

