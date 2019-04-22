‘So True’: Trump Tweets Out Seven Fox News Segments in One Day in Wake of Mueller Report

Today President Donald Trump has been sharing a number of clips from Fox News and Fox Business segments on the Mueller report.

The main Fox News account may have stopped tweeting since November as of now, but the president’s Twitter feed today has featured plenty of Fox content.

Trump shared clips of Mark Levin, Steve Hilton, Byron York, Lou Dobbs, and Gregg Jarrett talking about the Mueller report and the fallout from the past few days:

“The Obama Administration did not do itself proud in this.” @ByronYork pic.twitter.com/6IDI1vEqFV — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

“A very exculpatory section of the Mueller Report: NO CONSPIRACY, COORDINATION or COLLUSION with the Trump Campaign and the Russians. You can’t be more clear than that!” @GreggJarrett pic.twitter.com/bcFCtD0DRP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

This should NEVER happen to another President AGAIN! pic.twitter.com/9fnYIzjKQX — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Trump shared another Levin segment in which the Life, Liberty & Levin host ripped Democrats for continued investigations into POTUS:

The president’s account also posted another video from Dobbs covering the border crisis:

And per POTUS, he spoke to Dobbs prior to his show airing tonight:

Just spoke to @LouDobbs. Will be doing a very interesting show tonight at 7:00 P.M. Eastern on @FoxBusiness! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 22, 2019

Correction: This post has been updated to reflect that Trump spoke to Dobbs prior to his show but not for an interview.

