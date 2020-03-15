As America faces ongoing pandemonium because of the coronavirus, President Donald Trump decided to take a little break from the pandemic by getting on Twitter and railing against his political enemies.

While Trump started his Twitter proclamations on Sunday by focusing somewhat on the coronavirus, he mostly was interested in thanking his supporters for praising him and attacking his foes.

Thank you Sara. Keep writing, great talent! https://t.co/ZMYHzicBcR — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

As he retweeted several of his previous comments on the coronavirus, Trump shifted gears in order to start praising himself, harp over the “Fake News” and Hillary Clinton, and also to tell everyone what he’s doing after declaring today a national day of prayer.

Amazing how the Fake News never covers this. No Interest on Student Loans. The Dems are just talk! https://t.co/IexVDSYosP — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

This took place in the Rose Garden, just coming out of a cold Winter! https://t.co/bjHEC9zZkC — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Great Job by Judicial Watch. Potentially a treasure trove. Too bad you are not given more help, but it will all work out! https://t.co/rTYq9YCj2Q — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

TODAY IS A NATIONAL DAY OF PRAYER. GOD BLESS EVERYONE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

I am watching a great and beautiful service by Pastor Jentezen Franklin. Thank you! @Jentezen — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

This comes days after Trump told reporters he doesn’t accept any responsibility for the government not moving faster to address the epidemic.

UPDATE – 1:19 p.m. ET: Trump wasn’t finished yet. He resumed his tweets by insisting “very precise Medical Screenings” are underway at airports, which have been bogged down by the chaos of the pandemic.

We are doing very precise Medical Screenings at our airports. Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible, but it is very important that we be vigilant and careful. We must get it right. Safety first! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Eventually though, Trump got back to attacking his political foes by taking jabs at Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer.

….The USA was never set up for this, just look at the catastrophe of the H1N1 Swine Flu (Biden in charge, 17,000 people lost, very late response time), but it soon will be. Great decision to close our China, and other, borders early. Saved many lives! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

Can’t believe they are not going after Schumer for the threats he made to our cherished United States Supreme Court, and our two great Justices. If a Republican did that, there would be an endless price to pay. Pathetic! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 15, 2020

For context: Trump is tweeting about a story that’s a week and a half old while the coronavirus remains an ongoing public health crisis.

