comScore

Trump’s Decision to Host G-7 at His Own Doral Resort Met With Mockery, Outrage on Twitter

By Mediaite StaffOct 17th, 2019, 1:33 pm

President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney made a stunning announcement in a press briefing on Thursday: that the next G-7 will be hosted at the president’s own Doral resort in Miami.

Mulvaney revealed that when the administration was putting together potential sites for next year’s summit, Trump proposed his resort.

Doral is “by far and away the best physical facility for this meeting,” Mulvaney told reporters, quoting an official who told him: “It’s almost like they built this facility to host this type of event.”

Reporters interrogated Mulvaney about the decision, pointing out it’s a massive conflict of interest and questioning why a resort in Miami is the best choice for a meeting with worth leaders in JUNE.

Twitter was equally unsparing, and the reactions ranged from mockery to outrage at the audaciousness of the corruption:

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: