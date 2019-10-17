Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney announced the next G-7 Summit will be held at a resort owned by President Donald Trump.

Mulvaney also went out of his way to effusively praise the Doral resort in Florida to reporters Thursday.

“We got down to four finalists that our senior team looked,” Mulvaney said. “Looked at one in Hawaii, two in Utah, the Mar-a-Lago facility in Florida. It became apparent at the end of that process that Doral was by far and away, far and away the best physical facility for this meeting. In fact, I was talking to one of the advance teams, came back, what it was like. You’re not going to believe it, almost like they built to facility to host this type of event. Any of you been there, there are separate buildings with their own rooms, separate and apart from each building.”

Mulvaney went on to insist it would not be a conflict of interest for Trump to host a diplomatic event at a resort he owns.

“The president pretty much made it very clear since he has got here, he doesn’t profit from being here. He has no interest in profit from being here. One of the reasons he has not taken a salary here. Given the salary to charity. Will not be profiting here,” Mulvaney insisted.

Watch above, via Fox Business.

