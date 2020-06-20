President Donald Trump spent some time at his campaign rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma Saturday night defending two moments from his speech at West Point that sparked headlines: his apparent difficulty drinking a glass of water and his awkward descent down a ramp following the speech.

Trump spent some 15 minutes of the rally explaining those moments from last week, which were caught on camera and prompted “new health questions” for the White House.

Trump first embarked on a lengthy defense of the hesitant walk, for which he was helped by the U.S. Military Academy at West Point superintendent. The president compared the ramp to an “ice skating rink” and said he told someone “There is no way I can make it down that ramp without falling on my ass,” given his “leather bottom shoes.”

Trump accused the press of not covering the successful conclusion of his walk down the ramp. “They have me going down this ramp about an inch at a time,” Trump said. “It’s so unfair.”

The president eventually moved on to the water incident, in which he tried to drink a glass of water with one hand, and appeared to require the other hand to lift it to his mouth.

Trump explained he was speaking for a long time and “wanted to wet my lips a little bit.” He said he couldn’t lift the glass up to his mouth because he “just saluted 600 times,” adding that he also wanted to protect his red silk tie.

The president proceeded to drink a glass of water before the Tulsa rally crowd, successfully doing so with one hand. He threw the glass on the stage. The crowd went wild, launching into a chant of “FOUR MORE YEARS.”

