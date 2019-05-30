comScore

Twitter Erupts After Trump Admits Russia Helped Him Win Election: ‘Betrayal’

By Caleb EcarmaMay 30th, 2019, 8:46 am

Media Twitter exploded today after President Donald Trump openly admitted that Russia helped him win the 2016 election.

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax,” Trump wrote in a signature weekday morning Twitter rant. “And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist.”

“So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media say he fought back against this phony crime that didn’t exist, this horrendous false acquisition, and he shouldn’t fight back, he should just sit back and take it,” he added. “Could this be Obstruction? No, Mueller didn’t find Obstruction either. Presidential Harassment!”

Journalists were quick to point out the tweet is the first time Trump has publicly admitted the Kremlin’s election tampering assisted him in winning the race.

Check out a few of the best media reactions below:

