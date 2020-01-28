Viral Clip of Don Lemon and Panel Mocking Trump Supporters Ignites a Furor on MAGA Twitter: ‘Arrogant, Elitist Snobs’

MAGA Twitter is absolutely irate over a viral CNN segment from Saturday night — in which anchor Don Lemon doubled over in laughter after intense mockery of a faction of President Donald Trump’s supporters by panelists Rick Wilson and Wajahat Ali

The clip — which gained widespread attention Monday night — shows anti-Trump GOP strategist Wilson mocking what he termed the “boomer rube” demographic. At one point, he put on a faux-Southern accent and said, “Donald Trump is the smart one and y’all elitists are dumb!”

Ali then joined in, also putting on an accent.

“You elitists with your geography and your maps and your spelling!” Ali said.

Lemon burst out into uproarious laughter at both Wilson and Ali’s mockery and paused the show to compose himself.

President Trump and daughter Ivanka Trump both reacted to the clip. Ivanka condemned the footage, while the elder Trump attacked Lemon.

Don Lemon, the dumbest man on television (with terrible ratings!). https://t.co/iQXCc7lvCt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 28, 2020

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

White House press secretary joined in on the denunciation of the footage:

Wondering if @cnn is going to acknowledge (apologize) for this arrogant & divisive view of our country. There’s a reason trust in our media is at an all time low. https://t.co/1nGfb6g3i0 — Stephanie Grisham (@PressSec) January 28, 2020

And MAGA Twitter at large was furious — with some calling the clip a ready-made 2020 campaign ad. Here’s a sampling of the reaction on the right:

Arrogant, elitist snobs w/ noses so high in the air a good rain would drown them. Keep up your contempt of us deplorable “hillbillies.” Laugh at us loud now. Election night when @realDonaldTrump wins in landslide reelection, I’m sure you won’t look so smug. https://t.co/bstNxKF9Xq — Gov. Mike Huckabee (@GovMikeHuckabee) January 28, 2020

Congrats @realDonaldTrump on your 2020 victory. The immeasurably obnoxious @donlemon and his imbecilic ilk truly have no capacity for introspection. Your smugness benefits Orange Man Bad. Stop being so progressively arrogant. What schmucks! https://t.co/tkM21kx7DT — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 28, 2020

Trump is right: Liberals don’t really hate Trump … they hate us. They only hate @realDonaldTrump for standing in their way. [BTW, congrats to @donlemon @cnn for creating this amazing Trump re-election ad.] https://t.co/fa77sKpTqv — Dr. Milton Wolf (@MiltonWolfMD) January 28, 2020

Yeah that bit on CNN last night on Don Lemon’s show is a bad look for a network that claims to be fair and objective. An overnight show on Fox News doing that about progressives would be the subject of multiple segments on CNN. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 28, 2020

CNN considers itself a professional news network. Their anti-Trump activist guest jokes that Trump wouldn’t be able to find Ukraine on a map, and host Don Lemon breaks into a hysterical laugh, on air. Completely loses it. pic.twitter.com/TPVkvUYbYH — Harry Khachatrian (@Harry1T6) January 28, 2020

The @realDonaldTrump campaign should just trim this clip down a bit so it can be a 60-second ad and air it in swing states. The President will be re-elected in a landslide. pic.twitter.com/bvyKakTLs5 — Cliff Sims (@Cliff_Sims) January 28, 2020

This is one of the most revolting things I’ve ever seen on CNN, and that’s saying a lot. America, this is what the liberal media thinks of you: pic.twitter.com/51eBSjeTVR — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) January 28, 2020

I can’t believe #FakeNews @CNN puts clowns like this up, and then wonders why their ratings are so bad. Keep bashing @realDonaldTrump and his supporters, and you will see just how low your ratings can go. You would never see Cronkite acting like these guys. #MAGA2020 #KAG2020 https://t.co/Ph23F8e7K0 — Ben Van Winkle (@VanWinkle4TX23) January 28, 2020

The left hates you. If you love America, the left thinks you are dumb. They hate you. pic.twitter.com/F3wjJzubnU — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) January 28, 2020

Is it any wonder why no one watches CNN? Our so-called “elites” are just nasty people hurling childish insultshttps://t.co/lU90yL98jv — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) January 28, 2020

Incredible clip from CNN. At least @donlemon is getting more comfortable letting half the country know what he thinks of them.pic.twitter.com/UJWiif1Q8S — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) January 28, 2020

The most amazing thing about that CNN clip is how these people claim to be our moral betters but show outward contempt for Americans who live outside their bubbles and than turn around and wonder why exactly it is that America hates them back. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 28, 2020

This is incredibly bad optics for CNN. Who the hell is the guy on the left and the right of the screen? https://t.co/aN7OyNgCDf — George Papadopoulos (@GeorgePapa19) January 28, 2020

