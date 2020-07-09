White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany is expected to hold a press briefing today at 1:30 p.m. ET.

The briefing comes after the Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s broad claims of criminal process immunity, and said he cannot legally block New York prosecutors from reviewing his tax returns. It remains to be seen whether Congress will obtain Trump’s financial records before November, but multiple legal pundits have explained that the decision is a loss for the president. Trump, following the rulings, has been railing against what he deems a “political prosecution” on Twitter.

Aside from the SCOTUS ruling, it is also likely McEnany will face questions about the Trump Administration’s leadership amidst the coronavirus pandemic. Earlier today, Trump falsely claimed (once again) that Covid-19 cases are only spiking around the country because of the United States’ increased testing capacity. This comes after Trump complained about school reopening guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control, after Tulsa officials said Trump’s recent rally “likely contributed” to a surge of cases in the area, and after it was reported that Trump hasn’t attended a White House task force briefing for months.

Watch above, via The White House.

