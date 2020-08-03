WATCH LIVE: Monday White House Press Briefing With President Trump

President Donald Trump is set to hold a coronavirus press briefing at 5 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, President Trump criticized Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx for her response to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s attack against her.

“So Crazy Nancy Pelosi said horrible things about Dr. Deborah Birx, going after her because she was too positive on the very good job we are doing on combatting the China Virus, including Vaccines & Therapeutics,” he tweeted. “In order to counter Nancy, Deborah took the bait & hit us. Pathetic!”

Watch live above via the White House.

