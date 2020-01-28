WATCH LIVE: President Trump Holds Rally in Wildwood, New Jersey

President Donald Trump is holding a campaign rally in Wildwood, New Jersey tonight.

New Jersey is a blue state but Trump will be campaigning with Congressman Jeff Van Drew, the former Democrat who flipped to the Republican party before the House impeachment vote and subsequently pledged his “undying loyalty” to Trump.

The rally tonight, of course, comes in the midst of the president’s impeachment trial. Trump’s defense team finished their opening arguments today and senators will begin to ask questions tomorrow.

Revelations from John Bolton’s book have added to the pressure to call him and possibly others as witnesses.

You can watch the rally live above, via Fox News.

