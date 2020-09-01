WATCH LIVE: Trump Meets With Law Enforcement at Kenosha Roundtable

President Donald Trump is participating in a roundtable on Tuesday with law enforcement officers in Kenosha, Wisconsin following the protests and riots sparked by the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

Trump said Monday that he has no plans to meet with Blake’s family, adding that the meeting would need to include the family’s attorney. When asked again boarding Air Force One on Tuesday, Trump said, “I don’t know yet. We’ll see.”

The president also faulted Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for labeling the rioting and looting in Kenosha as “peaceful protests” on Monday before he refused to condemn Kyle Rittenhouse, a 17-year-old Trump supporter who killed two protestors last week.

“He was trying to get away from them, I guess, it looks like,” Trump said of Rittenhouse.

Trump also compared the police officers who shot Jacob Blake in the back and knelt on George Floyd’s neck to someone missing a 3-foot putt at a golf tournament because “they choke[d].”

“Shooting the guy in the back many times,” he said during an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham. “I mean, couldn’t you have done something different, couldn’t you have wrestled him? You know, I mean, in the meantime, he might’ve been going for a weapon. You know there’s a whole big thing there, but they choke. Just like in a golf tournament, they miss a 3-foot putt.”

Watch above, via the White House.

