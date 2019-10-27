President Donald Trump will deliver an address from the White House today, in which, he is expected to speak about the status of the operation U.S. forces just undertook to neutralize ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The speech is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Last night, Trump teased that “something very big has just happened,” which was followed by the White House’s announcement that he would speak in the morning.

Something very big has just happened! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 27, 2019

Based on the timing of this and the reports coming in from northern Syria, it seems that this address will have everything to do with the Baghdadi operation.

U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a raid in Idlib after the CIA received intelligence suggesting that was where Baghdadi or some other high value target was currently in hiding. Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in the raid, and as biometrics tests were being conducted to confirm his identity, it was reported that he detonated his suicide vest as the mission unit closed in.

Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin had this to say in her latest reporting on the subject:

ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al Baghdadi dead, killed in US raid in Idlib, according to senior US military source. Baghdadi’s identity has been confirmed. “We long suspected Baghdadi was hiding in Idlib,” US source said. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 27, 2019

Biometrics (facial recognition) immediately identified Baghdadi- in suicide bombing head removed intact. DNA also used – typically takes a day for DNA results. US forces launched from Erbil, Iraq. There had been reports of sightings of Baghdadi in Idlib for some time,US official. — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) October 27, 2019

[Photo via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]

Watch above, via The White House.

