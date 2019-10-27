comScore

WATCH LIVE: Trump Speaks From White House Amid Reports That ISIS Leader Was Eliminated

By Ken MeyerOct 27th, 2019, 8:44 am

President Donald Trump will deliver an address from the White House today, in which, he is expected to speak about the status of the operation U.S. forces just undertook to neutralize ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. The speech is expected to begin at 9:00 a.m. ET.

Last night, Trump teased that “something very big has just happened,” which was followed by the White House’s announcement that he would speak in the morning.

Based on the timing of this and the reports coming in from northern Syria, it seems that this address will have everything to do with the Baghdadi operation.

U.S. Special Operations forces conducted a raid in Idlib after the CIA received intelligence suggesting that was where Baghdadi or some other high value target was currently in hiding. Baghdadi was believed to have been killed in the raid, and as biometrics tests were being conducted to confirm his identity, it was reported that he detonated his suicide vest as the mission unit closed in.

Fox News National Security Correspondent Jennifer Griffin had this to say in her latest reporting on the subject:

[Photo via Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images]
Watch above, via The White House.

