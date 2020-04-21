WATCH LIVE: Trump’s Tuesday White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Donald Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force are set to hold their next press briefing at 5:00 p.m. ET, Tuesday.

During Monday’s press briefing, Trump forgot he held a rally in March when asked about it by PBS White House correspondent Yamiche Alcindor, and took shots at Governor Larry Hogan (R-MD) for his lack of coronavirus testing capacity.

Trump also went off on the media again and claimed he gets “hostile” questions. The president also dunked on Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and said she has been “very nasty” and that she “wasted a lot of time on the impeachment hoax.”

On Monday night, Trump took to Twitter to announce that he would temporarily ban all immigration into the United States, which will presumably be brought up during today’s briefing, as he received intense criticism regarding the executive order.

Watch above, via The White House.

