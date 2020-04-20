President Donald Trump took a shot at two governors during Monday’s coronavirus press briefing, including Republican Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, on the issue of coronavirus testing capacity.

The president brought up Vice President Mike Pence’s call with governors earlier in the day, calling it a “great call” and saying, “Prior to the call, we provided each governor with a list of names, addresses, and phone numbers of the labs where they can find additional testing capacity within their states. Many, many labs — we’re providing you with the list… Hundreds and hundreds of labs are willing, ready, and able.”

“Some of the governors, as an example, the governor from Maryland didn’t really understand the list. He didn’t understand too much about what was going on, so now I think he will be able to do that. It’s pretty simple. But they have tremendous capacity. And we hope to be able to help him out,” Trump added.

He also swiped at Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker on the issue of ventilator capacity.

Hogan was on CNN Sunday saying that while the administration is trying to ramp up testing, “It’s not accurate to say there’s plenty of testing out there and the governors should just get it done. That’s just not being straightforward.”

And Trump took several more shots at Hogan during the press briefing.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

