WATCH: Trump Defends Vladimir Putin as Being ‘Forced’ to Invade Ukraine by Biden

Former President Donald Trump again sided with Russian President Vladimir Putin while blaming President Joe Biden for the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Right Side Broadcasting Network host Brian Glenn visited the former president at Mar-a-Lago for a wide-ranging interview that some may have mistaken for softball batting practice.

Glenn opened by noting that, under his administration, “there was world peace. We didn’t have all this chaos in the world. Now it seems like it’s escalating. Even to Crimea is even in the question you’ve said before on social media and at speeches that you have a solution and you said, you know, this can be negotiated. How do we do that?”

“Well, first of all, it should have never started,” Trump replied. “It would have never started had I been president. There was no chance of this war starting. And frankly, I don’t think Putin wanted to do it. I think he was sort of forced in by the statements being made by Biden. And it’s something so sad to say because no matter what happens now, it can never be like it could have been with nobody dead and with no cities demolished.”

Trump is ostensibly talking about Biden’s open support for NATO, which some say foreshadowed the Russian invasion. However, not many reasonable people are giving Putin a pass for a deadly incursion such as this.

Trump was also asked how he would end the war in Ukraine: “It can be negotiated within 24 hours. You have to get them both in a room. And there are things you can say to them, which I won’t reveal now, which will guarantee that this war will end immediately.”

