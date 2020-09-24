WATCH: Trump Gets Loudly Booed While Paying Respects to Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Donald Trump received a harsh reception as he and First Lady Melania Trump paid their respects to recently departed Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. After the president emerged from the front of the Supreme Court, a crowd could be heard loudly booing and then chanting, “Vote him out!”

The president emerged while wearing a mask, a rare visage during this global pandemic, and was greeted with lustful booing by the assembled crowd, clearly upset with both the death of Ginsburg and Trump’s pledge to replace her before the election.

Watch above via MSNBC.

