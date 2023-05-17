WATCH: Trump Takes Credit for ‘Getting Rid of Roe v. Wade’ in Newsmax Interview

Former President Donald Trump took credit for overturning Roe v. Wade during a Tuesday night interview with Newsmax host Rob Schmitt.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe last year, primarily due to the 6-3 conservative makeup of the highest court; three of the conservative judges —Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanaugh, and Amy Coney Barrett — had been nominated by Trump.

Schmitt asked his guest if a ban on abortion after six weeks was “going too far,” seeing as the math behind such an early term as six weeks has been called “absurd” because it makes little sense. Schmitt also referenced the political calculus behind state-level abortion bans, that many saw as a key reason behind the GOP’s disappointing midterm results last fall.

“Do you think that six weeks is going too far?” the Newsmax host asked. “Is that going to doom Republicans with the moderates in this country when it comes to 2024?”

“Rob, first of all, I’m the one that got rid of Roe v Wade and everybody said that was an impossible thing to do,” Trump replied. “I put on three Supreme Court justices. Very few people have had that privilege, the honor, and they are terrific people. And they happen to believe that Roe v Wade should not be there. It’s been now brought back to the states.”

“And what I’ve done is I’ve given the pro-life people who are wonderful people and loving people,” Trump said, perhaps tailoring his message to the conservative viewers watching Newsmax. “I’ve given them the power of negotiation because now they’re able to negotiate something that’s going to be very important.”

Trump refused to say whether he’d sign a federal ban on abortion during a CNN Town Hall last week, which suggested he may know that a strict ban on abortion is a losing issue for his political ambitions.

