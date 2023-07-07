‘What the Hell Is a Blizzard?’ Trump Bewildered By Dairy Queen Menu While Ordering Supporters Ice Cream

Former President Donald Trump dropped by a local Dairy Queen during a campaign stop in Iowa on Friday where he appeared shocked by the fast food restaurant’s menu while ordering his supporters a round of soft served ice cream treats.

After a campaign rally in Council Bluffs, Iowa, the GOP presidential frontrunner and his Secret Service detail greeted supporters at a Dairy Queen. As Trump started giving his orders to the workers behind the counter he appeared confused by the name of the restaurant’s signature item.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard,” Trump asked, seemingly unaware of Dairy Queen’s well known soft-serve treat that was originally introduced in 1985. “We’ll do the Blizzard thing.”

Trump was welcomed by his supporters with “U.S.A.” chants. Currently, the former president leads the Republican field in Iowa by 24 points, according to RealClearPolitics.

Watch the interaction below:

President @realDonaldTrump ordering Blizzards at local Iowa Dairy Queen! pic.twitter.com/rrxbUDSvCm — Margo Martin (@margommartin) July 7, 2023

Trump then began handing out the treat to the MAGA audience as they shout, “Let’s go Brandon!” and “We love you!”

HAPPENING NOW at Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowa…. pic.twitter.com/YFcDl9UITc — Dan Scavino Jr.🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) July 7, 2023

JUST IN – Chants of ‘USA, USA, USA’ as Trump arrives at Dairy Queen in Council Bluffs, Iowapic.twitter.com/pWNicMs93h — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) July 7, 2023

