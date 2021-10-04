She was one of just a handful of high-level staffers to last the entire four years working in former President Donald Trump’s White House. On Monday, George Stephanopoulos wanted to know why.

In an interview on Good Morning America, Stephanopoulos quizzed former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham on why she waited four years before speaking out against the ex-president in the form of a scathing tell-all.

“You detail four years of toxicity, cultural and casual dishonesty,” Stephanopoulos said. “The question is, what took you so long?”

Grisham conceded that Stephanopoulos was asking “a fair question” She argued that she went into the Trump campaign “a true believer and a true loyalist” and that she didn’t get a true sense of what was happening until she transitioned from Melania Trump’s press secretary to the president’s.

“I spent a huge amount of time on the East Wing,” Grisham said. “And so I was almost shielded sometimes from a lot of the toxic nature of the West Wing, and the administration. When I went to the West Wing is when I actually started to see what it was really like. And I regretted that decision immediately.”

Grisham may have regretted her decision “immediately,” but that didn’t stop her from spending nine months as the former president’s press secretary, plus another nine after that as Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

The ABC News anchor further quizzed Grisham about a claim she made in her book in which she alleges that the former president was giving inappropriate attention, and making inappropriate comments about a press aide.

“Should you have done more to protect her?” Stephanopoulos asked.

“I don’t know if I could have,” Grisham replied. “There’s not an HR department at the White House where you can go and say, ‘Hey, the President of the United States is acting inappropriately.”

“You could go to the Chief of Staff,” Stephanopoulos replied — referring to former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows.

Grisham did not view that as I viable option.

“I didn’t feel comfortable talking to Mark Meadows,” Grisham said. “I don’t believe he would have done anything.”

Watch above, via ABC.

