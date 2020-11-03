President Donald Trump seemed to have a rare inward-looking moment as he told the media he doesn’t have anything prepared to address the results of the 2020 Election tonight.

Speaking at the Republican National Committee’s headquarters in Alrington, VA, a reporter asked, “Have you prepared an acceptance speech and a concession speech?”

“No, I’m not thinking about a concession speech or acceptance speech yet,” Trump answered. “Hopefully we’ll only be doing one of those two. And, you know, winning is easy. Losing is never easy. Not for me it’s not.”

The introspective moment was short-lived, as the president went on from there to brag about his campaign rallies.

Trump’s remarks come after the president repeatedly sowed doubt about the integrity of the election, refused to say if he would accept the election results if he loses, and also wouldn’t commit to a peaceful transfer of power.

