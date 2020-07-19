President Donald Trump refused to say if he would accept the results of the 2020 presidential election.

During his extensive interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace, Trump (once again) doubled down on his groundless claim that mail-in voting would “rig” the election. After that, Wallace asked Trump “are you suggesting that you might not accept the results of the election?”

“I have to see,” Trump answered.

From there, the interview moved into a flashback of Wallace asking Trump and Hillary Clinton during a debate if they would accept the results if they lost the 2016 election. Trump wouldn’t say at the time if he would concede defeat, so Wallace asked him “can you give a direct answer that you will accept the election?”

“I have to see,” Trump responded. “No, I’m not going to just say yes. I’m not going to say no, and I didn’t last time either.”

Trump’s response comes after numerous points throughout the interview where he took shots at his 2020 rival, former Vice President Joe Biden, and slammed Fox News’ “fake polls” showing Biden ahead of him in several categories.

Watch above, via Fox News Sunday.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]