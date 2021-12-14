The organizer of the January 6th rally that preceded the storming of the Capitol appeared on CNN Tuesday, just hours after testifying before the House select committee investigating the incident.

Dustin Stockton told Anderson Cooper that former President Donald Trump is to blame for the attack on the Capitol.

“I always like to point out that the people who committed violence, the people who attacked police officers or defaced the Capitol are responsible for their own actions, first and foremost,” said Stockton on Anderson Cooper 360. “But the buck’s gotta stop at President Trump.”

“He knew better and there’s no excuse for him sending people down into that situation without having the logistics, the security, the stage and sound system to control the crowd,” he continued. “That stuff could have been in place, and should have been in place before he ever sent people down there. And the fact that he delayed for so long responding, I think really speaks ill of what his intentions were and what he was doing.”

Stockton’s attorney, Josh Nass, appeared alongside his client on CNN.

Nass said that Stockton “didn’t show up today to comply with the subpoena, and to provide testimony out of fear of being held in contempt. He showed up today because he views this as his civic duty, and his patriotic duty to his country to be fulfilled. The events of January 6th were a stain on our democracy, a blemish on our republic. He recognizes that to be clear. He’s a witness. That’s why he got a subpoena. He was not involved in the events of January 6th and certainly not involved in the events at the Capitol. And, you know, that’s an important and material distinction to make.”

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com