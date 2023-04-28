ABC News Edits Interview With RFK Jr to Exclude Vaccine Remarks

ABC News edited an interview with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Thursday to exclude remarks the 2024 Democratic presidential candidate made about vaccines.

During the interview, Kennedy spoke to ABC News Live anchor Linsey Davis about his presidential campaign and said that while he considered President Joe Biden to be both a personal and family friend, Biden’s “approach to government and to the Democratic Party” was ultimately at odds with his own.

“I don’t believe that we should be the party of war. I don’t believe that we should be the party of Wall Street. I don’t believe that we should let neocons dictate our foreign policy, and I don’t believe in censorship,” Kennedy said. “And those are all values that are traditional Democratic Party values that this White House has departed from.”

Kennedy defended his appearances on conservative shows, arguing that “no way you can overcome the polarization” in America “without talking to people on the other side.”

While the interview also briefly included the beginning of Kennedy’s remarks about vaccines after he was asked about his prior comments suggesting vaccination was linked to autism, the topic was suddenly cut off and skipped to a later question about Kennedy’s family.

Davis confirmed in a disclaimer following the interview that the video had indeed been edited to exclude the majority of Kennedy’s remarks on the subject.

“We should note that during our conversation, Kennedy made false claims about the Covid-19 vaccines,” she said.

“Data shows that the Covid-19 vaccine has prevented millions of hospitalizations and deaths from the disease. He also made misleading claims about the relationship between vaccination and autism. Research shows that vaccines and the ingredients used in the vaccines do not cause autism, including multiple studies involving more than a million children and major medical associations like the American Academy of Pediatrics and the advocacy group Autism Speaks.”

“We’ve used our editorial judgment in not including extended portions of that exchange in our interview,” Davis revealed.

A Fox News poll on Wednesday placed Kennedy as the second most popular 2024 Democratic presidential candidate after Biden. The poll put support for Biden at 62 percent and support for Kennedy at 19 percent, followed by Marianne Williamson at 9 percent.

Watch above via ABC News.

