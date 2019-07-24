ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran offered a dim view for Democrats hoping Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony before Congress would get the ball rolling on impeachment: it’s over.

After Mueller’s first hearing before the House Judiciary Committee, Moran argued on ABC News that the former special counsel’s lackluster performance means it’s unlikely Democrats have the momentum to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump.

“Impeachment’s over,” Moran said plainly. “I don’t think Nancy Pelosi is going to stand for her members bringing forth something that is going to obviously lose in the Senate, lose with the American public.”

“And the problem with Mueller’s testimony on this issue is that he had to carry the ball for them some way, whether he wanted to or not at least by being a vigorous, strong, rock-solid prosecutor,” Moran continued. “And he looked like somebody who has slowed a step or two.”

Moran noted that some Republicans have suggested Mueller didn’t have a handle on the probe all along, instead leaving it to his team, which pro-Trump lawmakers have accused of bias.

“And perhaps as the Republicans are starting to put out there, maybe he wasn’t in control of all those angry Democrats, maybe he was a figurehead,” Moran said.

“But they needed more fuel for any kind of impeachment effort,” he concluded.

Watch above, via ABC News.

