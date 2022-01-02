ABC’s This Week panel on Sunday sparred over the Republican and Democratic Parties when it comes to denying election results with one panelist saying that “no seems to be doing anything.”

According to a new ABC News/Ipsos poll, 65 percent of Americans believe Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

“When I look forward to 2024, I’m deeply concerned by these numbers because what it says to me is people on both sides are not ready to accept the results of the next election,” said The Dispatch’s Sarah Isgur.

“Both sides,” said host George Stephanopoulos, appearing to question Isgur’s premise.

“I absolutely think that is the case,” said Isgur. “You look back at 2017, look at the ABC poll at whether [Donald] Trump was legitimately elected. It was about 6-8 points off of this one right now. Not that far off. Hillary Clinton, asked in 2017, was Trump legitimately elected, point blank. She did not say yes. She said she had questions.”

The poll Isgur appears to refer to is from 2016, released just after that year’s election, not from 2017. In it, 74 percent of Americans said that election was legitimate. That was nine percentage points, not 6-8 points, off the 2021 poll.

“You think Democrats, if Donald Trump runs again, if Donald Trump wins in 2024, you think Democrats are going to think he was legitimately elected,” asked Isgur rhetorically.

“You got to be kidding me,” she said.

Despite evidence that demonstrates otherwise, Yvette Simpson, a Democrat and the CEO of Democracy for America, said, “There’s no precedent for that. I mean, this is purely in the Republican camp.”

Later on, Isgur criticized the debate on denying the result of an election for focusing “on the moment instead of a historical lens.”

“This has been increasing, this has escalated. And it’s why I bring up Hillary Clinton. Not about the whataboutism of the whole thing. But because this has been slowly happening over time. And we’re the frogs sitting in the boiling pot not seeing what’s coming next.

“Hillary Clinton didn’t say the [2016] election was legitimate. Now Donald Trump’s not saying that the [2020] election was legitimate. This isn’t going anywhere good.”

Panelist and former Democratic National Committee chair Donna Brazile remarked that “Hillary Clinton was not the sitting president of the United States at the time.”

“And neither was he right now,” said Isgur. “So when he gives that speech next week, which is stupid, it’s not that different than Hillary Clinton being asked whether it’s legitimate.”

Trump is scheduled to host a news conference on Jan. 6, marking the one year anniversary of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by his supporters that came following Trump’s repeated falsehood that the 2020 election was stolen from him.

“Do you really believe that both sides share the same amount of responsibility for what’s happening right now,” asked Stephanopoulos.

Isgur replied:

The same amount right now, no. But I’m telling you, if Donald Trump runs and wins in 2024 we’re going to be having a really different conversation sitting here. And when both sides know that the other side will not accept the results of an election, there is a game theory problem here, where they will act in advance of that election. That’s what I’m concerned about. This is a November 2024 problem. This is coming and no one seems to be doing anything!

Watch above, via ABC.

