As Donald Trump continues to dispute the 2020 election results, ABC’s Jon Karl reported that the president’s family and allies have already admitted defeat and are trying to pick up the pieces.

Karl spoke to George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s This Week, and he began by noting that Trump continues to make unsubstantiated claims of mass voter fraud, plus he has refused to concede to President-Elect Joe Biden. However, Karl went on to say those close to Trump have already acknowledged the election is “over,” and now they’re talking about how to make sure Trump makes a dignified exit from the White House.

Virtually everybody in the president’s inner circle, his true closest advisers — including his family members — are fully aware that this is over. There have been conversations that I am told include the First Lady about how to convince him to make something of a graceful exit, how to go to him and talk to him about the movement he has built, about his role in the Republican Party, about the way he can be a kingmaker in 2022, 2024, and maybe even run again, and how if he doesn’t leave in the right way, he could jeopardize all of that.

Karl’s remarks corroborate CNN’s latest reporting that Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, has spoken to the president about conceding. As he addressed Trump’s allies who expect him to eventually concede, Karl predicted that Trump “won’t concede that he lost,” but instead, will argue “the election was stolen from him and have a long list of grievances about the way they tried to deprive him of his presidency.”

Watch above, via ABC.

