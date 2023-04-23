‘Absolutely Remarkable’: Mark Levin Gushes To Trump That ‘Talking With You Is Really The Most Impressive Conversation I’ve Had’

On Sunday’s Life, Liberty & Levin, Donald Trump sat down with host Mark Levin for an hour-long conversation around the former president’s new book Letters to Trump and his relationships and interactions with people like Richard Nixon, Alec Baldwin, Arnold Palmer, and others that are its subject.

Levin began the exclusive first interview about the book, which was recorded prior to Trump’s indictment in New York but aired for the first time Sunday, with a preface of his own.

“Well, we’re gonna have a good time here. I’m not Andrea Mitchell, as you can tell,” he said. “I’m not Maggie Haberman. I am not here to play games and tricks and all the rest.”

Through the next hour the two discussed the subject matter of the book, which was, as advertised, letters to Trump. They began at letters from Oprah Winfrey and closed on golf with Bill Clinton.

As he was wrapping, Levin characterized their conversation as “remarkable.”

“Let me just say this, Mr. President. I’ve talked to a lot of important people: Supreme Court justices, presidents, presidential candidates, brilliant people,” said Levin. “And talking with you is really the most impressive conversation I’ve had.”

“Number one, there’s very few people who could sit there and speak the way you do from subject to subject to subject to subject. If people would let you speak and actually listen to you,” he continued. ‘While you have the enormous pressure on your shoulders of these grand juries and other things going on and you still are able to do it. That is absolutely remarkable.”

He also said it will be “up to history” for Trump to get “the credit that you deserve.”

Watch the clip above, via Fox News. The book Letters to Trump is available now at Barnes & Noble and Amazon for around $100 a copy.

